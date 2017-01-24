`We will ensure AU is stronger, more robust’ – VP Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria will continue to work together with other African countries to ensure that the African Union (AU) becomes a stronger and more robust organisation for the benefit of the continent and its people.

A statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President (Office of the Vice President), quoted Osinbajo as saying this when he received a Special Envoy from President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, at the Presidential Villa.

Akande said the Special Envoy, Ali Farah Assoweh, brought a message addressed to the Nigerian President, regarding Djibouti’s interest in one of the positions up for contest in the AU elections scheduled for later this month, seeking Nigeria’s support.

Assoweh, who is also the country’s Justice Minister, stated that his country was requesting that Nigeria should consider supporting its candidate for Deputy Chairman of the African Union Commission.

He expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for the hospitality he and his delegation had enjoyed since his arrival in the country.

Responding, the vice-president stressed the need for Africa to always put the best foot forward, saying “we will continue to work together with the President of Djibouti to make AU stronger and more robust”.

According to him, Nigeria and Djibouti do enjoy “very good diplomatic relationship over the years,” and also expressed appreciation to the President of Djibouti for the country’s support of Nigeria in various international platforms.

He assured that the Federal Government would consider the candidate, observing that the position was one that has to be occupied by the right person.

Meanwhile, the presidential aide has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday night spoke on phone, where they reviewed local and other developments including the situation in The Gambia.

The Nigerian troops are currently playing a leading role in resolving the fallouts of that country’s presidential election.

He said that both the president, who is on vacation and the vice president in Abuja, also discussed other pertinent national issues. (NAN)

