When Will Government Rearrest Nnamdi Kanu? - Seyi Law asks - The Herald Nigeria

Comedians are not the sort of people known to take the law into their own hands, but one stand-up act, Seyi Law, wants the Federal Government to take decisive action against Independent People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This comes days after IPOB reportedly inaugurated its Biafra Secret Service (BSS) unit. Interior minister, Bello Dambazau who oversees the Nigerian Department of State Security Servics (DSS) recently alleged Kanu was in violation of his bail conditions.

Seyi Law, reacting to the BSS, said government’s silence on Kanu’s activities means it is in approval.

His words: “Have you heard that BIAFRA now has a SECRET SERVICE? When will the Government rearrest Nnamdi Kanu or have a referendum?

“Is Osinbajo trying to be politically correct or just following the silence is golden rubbish? There are certain things you don’t condone and this is one of it. The build up of Al Qaelda, ISIS, Boko Haram etc all started like this.

“From formation to subtle killings and then, massive bombing and we will beginning to look for a needle in the forest.

“The IGBOs in the NORTH will not come out to jointly condemn Nnamdi’s act now, but once the North start issuing threats which is not right by the way, they will break the code of SILENCE. If you don’t support this, speak now and not later.

“Walls and borders have created disunity amongst us. Natural resources has become the bane of our agony. I hope we will not fold our arms and watch this Nation plunge into an unnecessary war. Anyway, before you crucify me, remember and know that my wife is Igbo and I have a daughter who is Yoru-Igbo.

SILENCE on this means APPROVAL.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment