What Will Happen If Biafra Should Successfully Be Achieved - FFK - The Herald Nigeria

What Will Happen If Biafra Should Successfully Be Achieved – FFK

A former Aviation Minister in the country and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed what will happen in the events that pro-Biafra group, Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Nnamdi Kanu gets its way with the Biafra it has been demanding for.

The former minister who noted that the Yoruba people will also not sit and watch the Igbo do their thing stated that there will be a creation of Oduduwa Republic in 6 months following the actualization of Biafra Republic.

Fani-Kayode, a staunch supporter of the pro-Biafra group’s demand for secession noted that the Nigerian government must present a referednum even after the presidency had said it is constituitionally impossible to do so.

Fani Kayode took to his social media page on Twitter to write:

“Treat the surrendering Biafrans well or risk their children rising again’- Gen. Phillip Effiong, 1970. Prophetic words.

“Oduduwa Republic shall be established no more than 6 months after Biafra has been created. Then we shall be free. TIME FOR REFERENDUMS!”

The statement from the former Aviation minister comes after he claimed that Nigerians need to beg the Igbo for forgiveness after issuing threats on them and after the nation “killed 3 million Igbos in the war including 1 million children.”

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

