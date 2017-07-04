Video: What Will Happen If Buhari Can't Afford His Medical Bills In UK - Rochas Okorocha - The Herald Nigeria

The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha has said Nigerians will support the Nigerian President should he be unable to pay his medical fees in the UK.

This comes after the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari left the country for the UK on May 7, 2017.

The Imo State governor while reacting to the comments made by some Nigerians regarding the president using tax payers money to pay for his medical bills said: “If today there is an announcement that President Buhari lacks the money to treat himself abroad, believe me, more than 20 million Nigerians will contribute for his health.

“So this is neither here nor there. We must understand what and who he represents. President Buhari will not naturally lack funds. People support him when the need arises. He is a man who lives for the people. He does not live for himself.

“So Buhari must be seen as a great Nigerian who has made uttermost sacrifice in many ramifications. You can see that from his family.

“You can see that from his family, his children. He does not discuss wealth. So anytime he needs money, I am sure millions of Nigerians will contribute even if it is one kobo for his health.”

