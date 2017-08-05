I will never attempt to kill myself - Moyo Lawal claps back after 'suicidal' post - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal who took to her Instagram page earlier to reveal that she was battling depression has cleared the air on reports that she attempted to take her own life.

The actress who in a new post corrected the impression and set the records straight warned against being linked to suicide.

The actress in a new post made on social media stated that things were blown out of proportion as she didn’t mean that she was contemplating suicide.

In her new Instagram post aimed at clearing the air, the actress wrote: “My cloudy days are definitely behind me now thanks to all of you…….like because of all of you ,I have absolutely no choice to be happy……………..but wait have I told you that….. God has been really good to me and my support system is different shades of amazing ,my family ,friends turned family ,friends who have remained as friends ….fans turned friends are everything •••••••••

••••••••••••••••••••••••• Its just well ,I got really numb for a bit …….and I don’t dare tell you people what triggered the “blackness and hopelessness” anymore because ya all are just gonna stone me ,so we are just gonna let that pass ,yes …thank you•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• •••••••••••••

Looking back now ,I find it highly ridiculous how I let such a little thing weigh me down so much ,because it still shocks me that God Almighty has blessed me so much that I can actually live my life accordingly to my own rules ….like small short bowlegged, one kind looking me ………. ………..although( Baba God please answer my call oooh)” I am still awaiting that “Hollywood magic and money” and my “Kanye” ” ………. But otherwise ,I can’t complain ••••••• P.s ….Thank you all so much for the love,because honestly the amount of people that have reached out me despite having their own problems is whew …too sweet ….may the Almighty meet each and everyone of you in your hour of need

P.s..p.s …So many people have reached out to me ,talking about their experiences and I will really love that to continue ,so pls feel free to reach out to me,I will love to listen and hopefully make things better …………………………… P.s..p.s…p.s I didn’t and will never attempt to kill myself ,ya all watch too many movies••• although I did think and want it to happen…. ……….. ML”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment