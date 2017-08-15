We Will Not Join ASUU Strike - OAU VC - The Herald Nigeria

The Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, has vowed that the institution will not take part in the recently declared strike action embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution made this known on Monday following the declaration of an indefinite strike by the academic staff.

Speaking on the strike action embarked upon following a deadlock meeting between the federal government and ASUU officials, the vice chancellor revealed that lecturers of the university have no interest in joining the strike action and would thus continue to run its normal academic calendar.

The VC said: “OAU is not on strike. As at today, no lecturer has told me that they want to go on strike. We are not participating in any national strike.

“If they tell me they want to go on strike, then it is a different case, As such, I must have seen that all of my academic staff want to go on strike.

“In OAU, we have ‘unions’; neither of the two has told me they want to go on strike so we are not joining any strike at all.”

The statement issued by the institution’s vice chancellor comes as a result of the institution’s union’s split into two factions following the announcement of the removal of the former union’s chairman, Caleb Aborisade.

The crisis was reported to have started over the appointment of Anthony Elujoba as the acting vice-chancellor of the university.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment