'I will not step down' - Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh insists - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh yesterday night addressed the citizens of his country in a state broadcast where he insisted that he will not vacate his sit for Adama Barrow who he lost to in the December 1st presidential election.

“I am not a coward. My right cannot be intimidated and violated. This is my position. Nobody can deprive me of that victory except the Almighty Allah.

“Already the ECOWAS meeting was a formality. Before they came, they had already said Jammeh must step down. I will not step down,” he said.

Jammeh, who has ruled the country for 22 years, had initially accepted the results of the election but suddenly rescinded his decision, saying the election was fraudulent.

