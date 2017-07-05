'You will be Pregnant, Have Twins' - Uche Maduagwu Tells Ini Edo - The Herald Nigeria

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has prophesied into the life of popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo that she would give birth to twins by this time next year.

Uche whose prophecy would be regarded as plain ridiculous called Ini Edo , “mama twins” and gave her the criteria for the fulfillment of the prophecy.

He instructed her to visit six motherless homes in Lagos and Calabar with gift items.

His words, “You will be pregnant and also give birth to a set of twins @iniedo Yes, by this time next year, you will be called “mama twins” because God will bless you with a set of beautiful twins. But you must donate gift items to six different Motherless Babies home in Lagos and Calabar… This is a prophecy, and i expect you to claim it by faith, before someone else claims it by fire🔥🔥… I am also praying for all the women out there looking up to God in tears and prayers, for the gift of a child, as you say Amen, may God answer you speedily… You can say an amen for a friend too.” #repost #mother #nollywood #share #regrann

See the post below,

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment