I will be president for all Americans – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to be the president of all Americans irrespective of their colour or status.

Trump, who made the pledge in his inaugural speech as the 45th President of U.S., declared that “it is a new era for America.

“Whether we are black, red or white, we all bleed the blood of the same patriots”, Trump added.

Trump also said that he would make the American people the focus of his presidency.

“We are not taking power from one president to the other or from one party to the other but we are taking power from Washington to you, the people”, Trump said.

“January 20, 2017 will go into history as a day that the people become the president of this country again.

“I will fight for you with every blood in my body and I will never ever let you down.

“America will start winning again, winning like never before”, the president said.

He promised to concentrate on the security of the American border and the security of the country, lamenting that the country spent trillions of dollars to secure other countries instead of America.

He also promised to make affordable education, healthcare and housing the hallmark of his administration.

In a country deeply divided by Trump’s and Hillary Clinton’s unusual campaign, Trump called for the unity of all Americans.

“When America is united, we can do the impossible”, he said.

The president also said that the era of vain promises was over.

“It is no longer the era of talk, but now it is the era of action.”

He pledged to destroy terrorists wherever they are all over the world, saying that the world will be safe and secure under his presidency.

“We will seek peace and prosperity of other nations but we will put the interest and security of America first.”

“Let nobody tell you that it can never be done because no challenge is too big that can confront the determination spirit of the America.”

The president promised to bring back the prosperity of America saying, his slogan will be “Buy America, hire America”.

“America will start winning again, winning like never before.”

“We will bring back our jobs, bring back our wealth and we will bring back our dreams.”

“Together, we will make America great again, we will make America strong again, and we will make America better again”.

Trump paid glowing tributes to former president Barack Obama and his wife for their roles in ensuring peaceful and orderly transition.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the inauguration with their wives, including Hillary Clinton, who was Trump’s fiercest challenger in the Nov. 8 presidential election. (NAN)

