We will restore normalcy to IDPs in North East – Osinbajo reassures

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to restore normalcy to the lives of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northeast region of the country.

A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, on Friday, said Osinbajo stated this when the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Ms. Ertharin Cousin visited him in the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the Federal Government is working on how the IDPs can get back to their normal socio-economic activities, and to help the children obtain quality education, housing and other necessities of life.

“We are working on how people can get back to their normal lives.

“The Federal Government is also working on how to help the children especially regarding education and housing.

“So many people are in need, it’s a tough challenge, but we are committed,’’ he said.

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to secure the places where the peace had been restored, stressing that the dealing with the security challenges “is an ongoing task for the government.’’

Osinbajo, who appreciated the collaboration of international agencies like the United Nations in the efforts to combat insecurity in Nigeria, also appreciated the visit of the delegation of World Food Programme.

While acknowledging the agency’s assistance in the Northeast region, especially regarding children and families, the Vice-President pledged more cooperation from the government.

In her remarks, Etharin Cousin stated that she came to brief the acting President on the activities of the WFP, and to extend the greetings of the Secretary General of the UN.

He commended the Federal Government for the support WFP was enjoying in Nigeria.

The Executive Director expressed appreciation that since the establishment of the inter-ministerial committee on the Northeast, there had been a significant improvement in the implementation of the UN agency’s work providing assistance in the region.(NAN) SYC/AFA

