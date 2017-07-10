"They Will Soon Be Sent Out," Aisha Buhari Sends Out Strong Message To Cabals In Buhari's Administration - The Herald Nigeria

The wife of the president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the continuous call for her husband, Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office.

The wife of the president in reaction to a post shared on social media page, Facebook, by Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the Senate stated that all the cabals who have hijacked her husband’s administration will soon be sent out.

Senator Shehu Sani had earlier posted on his Facebook page:

“Prayer for the absent Lion King has waned;Until he’s back then they will fall over each other to be on the front row of the palace temple.Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispers;still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not. Now the Lion king is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not. Its the wish of the Hyenas that the Lion King never wakes or come back so that they can be kings.Its the Prayers of the weaker animals that the Lion King comes back to save the Kingdom from the Hyenas, the wolves and other predators.”

In reaction to the post which the Senator shared online, the First Lady took to her social media page to write:

God has answered the prayers of the weaker Animals, The Hyena’s and the Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom.

We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.

Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria.

