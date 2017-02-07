"We Wish Buhari Safe Recovery, so he can face Genocide Charges"- IPOB - The Herald Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it does not wish President Muhammadu Buhari death for any reason.

The group, in a press release signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated that it acknowledges the sanctity of life, and cannot wish the president to lose what they (IPOB) cannot give.

It said part of the reason it wishes President Buhari to be alive is for him to face charges of genocide against Igbos, which the group is seriously working towards.

“Our prayer is that President Buhari should be well enough to face his crimes at the International Criminal Court (ICC) because that is where he will end up. We are relentless in our pursuit until justice is served.

“More so, it is high time the presidency came out openly and tell Nigerians what actually happened to their President since he went out of the country.”

