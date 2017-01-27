Witness says former governor of Adamawa, “Fintiri spends N2.8bn on insurgency”

An EFCC witness, Ibrahim Andrew has said that the former Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa spent N2.8 billion on Boko Haram crisis in the state.

He disclosed this during a trial before Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Thursday.

A statement signed by Wilson Uwajaren, Head Media and Publicity, EFCC, said the witness made the disclosure when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented Ibrahim Andrew. as it’s first witness on the case.

Fintiri, who was also a member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, is facing a 5-count charge of money laundering.

Uwujaren said the former governor was arraigned on June 30, 2016 alongside Mayim Construction and Properties Limited, for allegedly laundering monies to the tune of N2.9billion through his naira and dollar accounts domiciled at Ecobank Plc.

He said the witness also told the court that a large cash payment was made for the purchase of a property at Plot Number 7, Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja when he held sway as the acting governor of the State.

Andrew, while being led in evidence by counsel to the EFCC, Larry Aso, told the court that, when he was appointed Secretary to the State Government, he requested for briefing from various ministries and their responses.

Andrew said that the briefings revealed that state funds running into billions of naira were misappropriated.

He also explained how the defendant during the news briefing as the acting Governor claimed to have received N21billon in the 86 days he spent in office.

The witness went further to explain how the defendant also claimed to have spent N2.8billion on projects, mainly in Malamre ward in Jimeta Local Government Area, which was under attack by the insurgents at that time.

The witness, however, said that on the transaction of N475million, which was meant for the construction of Faculty of Law at the Adamawa State University, that there was no construction.

He added that only the foundation of the institution was laid.

Two documents were tendered as exhibits.

Though, the defense counsel, M. A. Magaji, SAN, objected to its admissibility, his objection was overruled and the documents were admitted as exhibit A and B.

The case has been adjourned till March 2 for the continuation of hearing.

EFCC said that the offence is in contravention of Section 15(2)(a) of the Money laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) and (4) of the same Act. (NAN)

FHO/AFA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment