Wizkid Snubs Eva Alordiah's Fiance, Mofe Duncan Reacts - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Actor and filmaker, Mofe Duncan has reacted to the viral headies video in which Nigerian act, Wizkid snubbed rapper, Eva Alordiah’s fiance.

Recall that Ceasar, Eva Alordiah’s fiancee proposed to the rapper n the Headies 2015 stage.

In reaction to the video which has since gone viral, Mofe Duncan took to his Instagram page to write:

“#Sheet #Damn My prayer for you all is that in 2017, may your BLESSINGS not pass you by. May that which you SET OUT TO ACHIEVE not be diverted elsewhere, may your DESTINY not be changed as a result of YOUR OWN undoing. #HelpMeSayAminOoo ☆☆☆ @krakshq ☆☆☆ #Savage #ColdBlooded”

He also shared the video, watch below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment