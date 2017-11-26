Popular Music act Wizkid was absent at the wedding ceremony of his former label boss Banky W who tied the knot with Adesua in a lavish traditional and white wedding in South Africa.

Wizkid who missed the traditional wedding had written an open apology stating his regrets for being absent and promising to attend the white wedding.

He shared a photo of Banky W and wrote;

My big brother and boss for life! Love u bro ?? God bless your day! Lord knows how sad i am missing this special day?? We go rock church wedding ..Love forever!

And finally the church wedding went down yesterday and he was nowhere to be found, he shared a photo of his son on Snapchat with him as they enjoyed a special bonding time together.

The lavish wedding had the likes of Skales, Ireti Doyle, Noble Igwe, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Linda Ihuoma, Toolz, etc.. in attendance

Banky W is believed to be the man that made Wizkid, and Wizkid being absent at Banky W’s weddings says it all.

