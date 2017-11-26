Wizkid has been in the middle of a storm after her missed his former Label Boss, Banky W’s wedding.

The situation got really ugly as fans came out in droves to attack him on his page. A lot of people were aggrieved because after missing the traditional wedding, he had gone on his page to apologize and promise to show up at the wedding in South Africa.

He didn’t show up and instead shared a picture of he and his lounging at home. This left a bitter taste in the mouths of many.

Wizkid has come out to seemingly explain why he couldn’t make citing passport troubles as being the reason for his absence at the wedding.

In an Instagram post, he said that he would forever be saddened by his inability to attend the wedding and he congratulated Banky pointing out that this period is about the couple rather than him.

He said; God bless my big bro @bankywellington and our new wife @adesuaetomi God will bless you with happiness and abundance of Joy as u start your new life together! Missing this day is something that will forever make me sad, But this is not about me, its abt you! Enjoy ! Happiness and love forever! #Stillwaitingonmypassport

