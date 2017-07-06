Wizkid's Academic Results Leaked Online - The Herald Nigeria

Some folks have shown better investigative skills than even trained investigators as Nigerian musician Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid’s results have surfaced online.

The results which surfaced online in the early hours of Thursday morning, indicated that the popular music star had intially been a student of Lagos state university before moving on to Lead City University in Ibadan.

Apparently, Wizkid got admitted into the Lagos State University, Ojo through UME to study Sociology in 2008, but had a really poor result in 100 level, before pulling out in 200 level.

The result basically showed that he had been poor academically with a cumulative grade point of 0.91 which was indicative for a very poor academic performance.

See the picture of the result transcript below,

