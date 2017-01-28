Woman accuses APC candidate of Rape - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian social media user and blogger, Sugabelly, who in 2015 accused the son of the ex-Kogi state governor, late Audu Abubakar, Mustapha of rape along with his siblings has called the APC Local Government candidate out again.

The social media user who in November 2015 caused a major controversy online after the death of the late Audu Abubakar took to her social media page to call out the now All Progressive Congress, APC claiming the political party is sponsoring a rapist.

Recall that she had on her social media page accused the politician and his friends of gang raping her while she was a minor at age 17 in Abuja.

Sugabelly took to her social media page to write: “Mustapha Ilemona Audu raped me when I was 17 years old. If you vote for him, you’re electing a rapist to government @APCnigeria Shame on you.”

The earlier allegation resulted in name callings as the politician’ wife was drawn into the drama while she tried to defend her man who claimed the blogger was only accusing him falsely to advance her blogging career

The All Progressive Congress, APC, is yet to issue a statement regarding the allegation.

