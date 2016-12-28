 Woman beheaded for going shopping without husband - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Woman beheaded for going shopping without husband

A woman has reportedly been beheaded by a group of armed men in Afghanistan after she entered a city without her husband.

The horrific act took place in the remote village of Latti in Sar-e-Pul province, which is under Taliban control.

Under Taliban rule, women are prohibited from leaving their homes unless accompanied by a close male relative.

They are also banned from working or education and are forced to wear the burqa.

Provincial Governor spokesman Zabiullah Amani told newsmen that the 30-year-old woman was targeted because she went out alone without her husband, who is in Iran. She had gone to the market to shop.

The Taliban have rejected any involvement in this latest incident.

