Woman brutalizes brother for marrying woman she does not approve of - The Herald Nigeria

A wealthy woman by the name Uzoma Umesi brutalized her younger brother, Okechukwu Umesi when he went ahead to marry a woman she did not approve of.

Trezzyhelm reports that Ms. Uzoma Umesi, owner of MBS Spa based in Ikoyi, earns her money from the oil business and with her position exerted a considerable amount of influence on her immediate family affairs such that no decision could be taken without her consent.

When one of her siblings Okechukwu Umesi, aged 40 years, who had worked with her for some time and helped her with her business, made moves to start his own business and be a man of his own, it was met with resistance from her.

Trezzyhelm also reports that the matter became more complicated when Okechukwu expressed the desire to marry a girl that he was in love with, whom Uzoma did not approve of.

She also accused Okechukwu’s lover of being the mastermind behind the proposed independence that he was working towards, much to the displeasure of Okechukwu and his fiancee.

Uzoma then summoned Okechukwu to her Ikoyi residence on Saturday, the 11th of February, 2017, to which he complied by making an appearance albeit with his fiancée.

However, he asked her to stay in the car while he went into the house. After a short while, he came out of the house looking upset and visibly troubled, entering the car and left for his fiancee’s residence in Lekki.

Uzoma sent her police guards stationed at her company on guard duty to teach Okechukwu and his fiancee a lesson of their life.

Pictures below tell the rest of the story.

