Woman dies after sex in guesthouse - The Herald Nigeria

The wife of a Lagos State socialite, identified only as Josephine, has been killed after a sex romp with her boyfriend in a guesthouse in the Isheri Olofin area of Lagos state.

PUNCH reported that the victim had gone to the guesthouse with her boyfriend, Augustine Dunkwu last Tuesday around 2.30pm, where they had drank different brands of beer before going into one of the rooms to have sex.

Reports indicate that after 45 minutes of marathon sex, the woman fainted and when efforts to resuscitate her reportedly failed, the suspect allegedly dressed up and left the guesthouse.

The receptionist, who became suspicious that Dunkwu left without his partner, was said to have quickly dashed into the room and saw that the woman was unconscious. The worker raised alarm, the suspect was chased, apprehended and handed over to policemen from the Idimu division.

Josephine’s corpse was subsequently deposited in a morgue.

Further reports suggest that the owner of the guesthouse has made statements at the police station.

