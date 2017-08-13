Scorned Woman Kills Husband's Girlfriend, Kids, Leaves Series Of Bitter Suicide Notes - The Herald Nigeria

A bitter woman in South Carolina has left a bad taste in the mouth of residents of the area after she killed her two kids and her lover’s girlfriend before proceeding to commit suicide.

The woman who left a series of suicide notes which has been described as sadistic blamed her husband for her act and wished upon him a lifetime of torment.

She wrote in one of the notes: “You have caused me more pain that I’ve ever been in in my life. You have caused my children pain. I hope you rot one day for what you have done to me and my kids … I hope you live with pain and shame and guilt for the rest of your life,”

The killer identified as Jessica Edens, 36, wrote her husband, Ben, a series of nasty letters before committing the suicide as both were locked in a deadly custody battle.

The kids, 5 and 9, were killed along with Ben’s girlfriend, Meredith Rahme, 28.

She was reported to have taken the matter to the police a day before she blew Rahme’s head off at about 5:00pm in July 13.

She further called her husband a gloat in one of the letters stating that he had been cheating on her for a whole year.

She wrote: “Everyone you love is gone. Do you hear me? I’m about to be gone too.”

Greenville News reported that police discovered Jessica and her two young children inside her SUV which was still running although all occupants were dead with each to a single gunshot wound to the head.

A .40-caliber handgun which was stolen by the bitter woman from her parents was also found at the scene.

Yet another of the bitter notes titled: “Last Will and Testament” reads: “I am so sorry for the pain I am causing all of you. You’ve all always been there for me and I love you all so much. I know what I have done is selfish, but I cannot live with this pain any longer.”

The letter addressed to her family further read: “I just cannot handle it. It is too much. It hurts too much. I will no longer be in pain and my children will no longer hurt either. I am so so sorry. I love you all.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment