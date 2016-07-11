How possible Muslim Fanatics hacked female RCCG Pastor's In Abuja - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A 42-year-old woman called Mrs. Eunice Elisha was murdered by unknown persons on Saturday morning in Kubwa, Abuja during her regular early ‘Morning Cry’.

Mrs. Elisha was a Deaconess at the Divine Touch Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Old NEPA Road, Phase 4, Kubwa.

She was reported to have been stabbed in the stomach and cut in the neck and left to bleed out by her assailants, her megaphone and bible by her side.

She was later discovered by residents who then alerted the police.

Her shell-shocked husband Mr. Olawale Elisha said his wife had gone out to preach only for him to learn of her murder.

“My wife always goes out early in the morning for ‘Morning Cry’ (evangelism). There was a particular day she went out and she told me that there is a mosque at the back where they commented about what she said. So I just cautioned her.” said Olawale.

“This morning (Saturday), she went around 5 a.m and I was still in bed because we did vigil which she participated in for a while because of the ‘Morning Cry’ she planned to undertake. Two of my boys are footballers, so they went to the field to play. And when they came back, they told me that they heard some footballers saying that some hoodlums had butchered a woman who was preaching early this morning.

“So, when I heard this, we trekked down in the shorts I was putting on and we didn’t see anybody but we saw blood on the ground. I asked a policeman around and he said it is true but that they had taken her to Phase 4 Police Station.

“I went to the station with my children and when we got there, I saw the lifeless body of my wife at the back of the police van and from there, she was taken to the mortuary. The incident happened between 5 a.m and 5:30 a.m because she usually goes out 5 a.m and comes back 6 a.m.”

Elisha who said Eunice was born on July 23, 1974, said they got married in July, 2000.

“My wife was so committed to anything that is of God. She was a reckless giver to God’s work, she rarely missed any programme in church. We have seven children,” he stated.

