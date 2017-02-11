Woman poisons her two children over husband's failure to provide their Christmas clothing - The Herald Nigeria

32-year-old Helen Okwata Azibabeh is currently in a prison in Bayelsa state after she forced her two children, one-year-old Gloria and two-year-old son Innocent, to drink Parafox, a popular herbicide used for curbing weeds, just because their father failed to provide Christmas clothing for them last year.

Azibabeh committed the act in Kolo, Ogbia Local Government area, Bayelsa State on December 22nd last year.

According to reports, while one-year-old Gloria escaped death by the whiskers, her two-year-old brother, Innocent, was not so lucky as he died instantly after swallowing the lethal substance.

When interrogated, Azibabeh said the anger she had towards her husband for failing to provide for his family forced her to commit the crime, adding that she regrets her actions.

“I didn’t see any of the Christmas clothes my two children could wear. Early in the morning, I went to the market and bought Parafox, a substance that is used to kill grasses and I gave it to my two children to drink. Gloria was able to survive due to self-medication and hospital treatment, but her brother, Innocent died on the spot after he drank the poison.

“I ran to my elder sister’s house and confessed to her what I have done to my two children. She assisted me to rescue Gloria by administering some medication, and we later took her to the hospital.

“Thereafter, she reported me at Kolo Police station and I was arrested. I used to have two children. I killed one by myself, now I am left with only one. I want God to forgive me and intervene in my life. I have learnt my lesson. Nigerians should forgive me,” she said, weeping.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, confirmed the incident and added that the case has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department where the suspect is being detained.

