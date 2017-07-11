Woman Seeks Help For Weird Condition Where Her Bum Doesn't Stop Growing - The Herald Nigeria

Mamashi Oageng’s life has become a struggle as her bum that started growing six years ago won’t stop getting bigger.

55-year-old Mamashi’s problem has become some sort of weird national news as many TV channels had broadcast stories about her problem to try and get her help but everything failed.

She said she was trapped in her bedroom because she had trouble walking. The People’s Paper first published her story in 2013 but all she got were marriage proposals from men around the world.

“I don’t want a poking partner. I need someone to save me from my backside before it’s too late,” she said. “Life is not easy and sometimes, I feel like giving up. “I have been to many doctors but they say they can’t help me. I believe I’m cursed!”

Mamashi said her bum had grown so big that she can’t walk properly and she spends most of her time lying in bed and waiting for someone to feed and bath her. “My health isn’t good because of my big behind.

Four years ago, I could still walk outside and catch a taxi to where I needed to go,” she said. “Passengers and neighbours call me all sorts of names like Sarah Baartman and I cry myself to sleep.”

Mamashi said she was a beautiful woman with a nice figure six years ago. “The problem started when I gained weight. Even when I went on a diet, the kilograms still piled up on my bum. I need a doctor who can help me.”

