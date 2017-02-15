Woman sues Assassin for failing to Kill her even after Payment - The Herald Nigeria

The Brazilian woman who sued the killer for ‘breaching consumer rights‘ had already equally tried to commit suicide on several occasions but failed, according to reports, before engaging the services of the killer.

The woman told a court in Taguatinga, near Brazil’s capital Brasilia, that the hired killer had breached her ‘consumer rights’ and therefore, she wants a refund.

According to the court, the woman paid the killer some money upfront and promised the killer to take her car as part of the payment arrangement when the job is done but that the killer disappeared without “delivering the service,” court papers revealed.

However, making his judgment on the case, the judge said the agreement lacks legal grounds since it was not signed at a public notary office.

And he said document they signed in which ownership of the woman’s car was passed to the alleged assassin wasn’t proof that he had received the vehicle as payment for killing her.