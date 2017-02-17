Woman on trial in Germany for locking baby in suitcase alongside skeleton

A woman accused of locking her newborn baby in a suitcase that also contained the corpse of another baby denied she had intended to kill the child as she appeared before a German court on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who is facing charges of attempted manslaughter and negligence, said she had made sure the suitcase was ventilated and warm enough for the baby girl’s survival before apologising for her behaviour.

However, she did not specify the reason for her actions.

The court said the woman’s partner discovered the suitcase in September in a storage room in their shared flat before contacting the police.

A separate investigation into the death of the other baby, who died in January 2015, has been suspended because experts could not determine whether it had been a stillborn. (dpa/NAN)

