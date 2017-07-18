Women Still Seduce Me - 81-Year-Old ArchBishop Okogie - The Herald Nigeria

Catholic ArchBishop and a former Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN President, Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, has in a recent interview revealed that he still gets stares from women.

The 81-year-old cleric during an interview with Punch revealed his struggles with temptation as a cleric and a Catholic Minister.

Speaking on temptation, the cleric said: “This question of yours is one of my temptations (laughs). Look at the length women go to make their hair look attractive. Some make their hair like an osuka (a load-carrying pad).

“It is a waste of money fixing attachments. God gave us eyes; if you don ’t control them, they will control you. If you don`t control your senses, they will control you. Some women came around and started rolling their eyeballs to entice me. Some think they are not beautiful enough, so they apply eyelashes etc. No woman can entice me with that.”

On how he handles temptations, the cleric said: “I am neither a saint nor an angel. We are all human beings. I am only saying these are some of the things they do to draw and attract you. These days, some women even go about padding their breasts. This is absolute rubbish.

“When I see somebody I seem to like, I look for that part I don’t like and concentrate on that. You may think I am looking at you but I am not. No one is a saint. Only God is holy. Some people came to me to tempt me.

“One of them said “Father, I can’t understand my husband. I am feeling cold” I simply told her, “Why not warm your husband if you are cold. Say something that will enliven your husband” She replied, ‘Father, you don’t understand’ I asked her, ‘What do I not understand? At my age , what do I not understand?’ They use all these seductive words. It is not easy (resisting them) if you are not really fortified with prayers. God has been faithful”

Speaking on celibacy, the Catholic ArchBishop said: “It is not difficult. It ’s like breathing in air. Discipline is the key, like I said.

He added: “I would have shared a few of the desperate attempts to tempt me but I won’t because of some reasons. Even when I preach my sermon, they come and challenge me in Yoruba, E de lo soro mi ni church. Mo gbo leni. (Why did you mention my case while preaching today?), he added: “It is not so easy. But once you can draw the line, there is no problem. It is when you say yes to a particular thought that you have sinned.”

