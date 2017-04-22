Workers deserve N96, 000 minimum wage — ULC

The Northern Coordinator, United Labour Congress (ULC), John Gimbason on Saturday reiterated the union’s demand for N96,000 minimum wage for workers in the country.

Gimbason, also former Kaduna State NLC chairman spoke while inaugurating a ULC 12-member State Executive Council on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said the proposal was realistic and realisable considering the current inflation in the nation’s economy and in view of workers’ contributions to nation’s building.

He said that the new Labour Centre had opened negotiations with the Federal Government on the proposed N96, 000 minimum wage, assuring members that the proposal would soon yield fruits.

According to him, while workers are over burdened with lots of responsibilities, they receive stipends as monthly salaries, even as some others do not receive their wages for months.

He frowned at the Kaduna State government’s plan to sell off government quarters to the highest bidder, saying that it was unacceptible and called for the reversal of the decision.

He appealed to the 25 unions under the ULC to give their maximum cooperation to ensure that workers in both public and private sectors were treated with human face.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the ULC, Ephriam James, in his inaugural speech, said the council would ensure that workers in the state were liberated to earn salaries they deserve.

He said the Union would engage the state government and other employers of labour in dialogue to ensure they arrived at agreements to improve welfare of workers.

James, also State chairman, National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), assured that whatever decision taken at the national level would be replicated in the state, especially with regard to wages.

He called for support from members and 25 affiliated unions that formed the United Labour Congress to seek improved welfare of workers in the state without compromise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NUPENG, NUBIFIE and NUEE officials were among notable associations that attended the inauguration. (NAN)

