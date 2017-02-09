World Bank appraises women, youth empowerment programme in Kaduna

The World Bank is conducting a two-day appraisal to address possible areas of challenges in its Women and Youth Empowerment programme in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is being implemented under the Value-Cahain Programme of the bank, through the Commercial Agriculture Development Project (CADP) in the state.

Mr Aliyu Saidu, the Communication Officer of CADP, told NAN on Wednesday in Kaduna, that the appraisal would enable the bank to understand the constraints and challenges faced by the 1,174 beneficiaries of the programme.

Saidu said the World Bank-assisted Value-Chain programme was in line with Federal Government effort at diversifying the nation’s economy through mechanised agriculture.

He added that the programme was aimed at ensuring food security through increased agricultural production in the country.

The officer noted that 34 beneficiaries selected from across the three selected value-chains were attending the workshop, meant to identify their areas of concerns, while implementing the programme.

He listed the three selected value-chain areas as poultry, fishery and dairy production, processing and marketing.

According to the officer, beneficiaries have so far received half of the grants for the programme.

Saidu, who declined to mention the amount budgeted for the programme, however, said beneficiaries were required to open a bank account with a commercial bank in the state.

The National Agency for Food Drug and Control (NAFDAC), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) and agricultural experts from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, are participating in the two-day programme. (NAN)

