World Cup Qualifier: Gernot Rohr to Recall Dele Aiyenugba - The Herald Nigeria

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is set to recall Dele Aiyenugba following the goalkeeping crises in the team.

The team has relied on Daniel Akpeyi after number one choice, Carl Ikeme was injured -he has now been diagnosed with acute leukemia.

However, Akpeyi has failed to impress, especially in the team’s 0-2 loss to South Africa in a 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Recall that former number one, Vincent Enyeama had unceremoniously retired in 2015 after a brawl with then-coach, Sunday Oliseh.

According to reports, Gernot Rohr is still in contact with the former Lille man who he expects to turn his heart back to the Super Eagles.

It was gathered that Rohr believes the Dele Alampasu is still largely inexperienced to man the Super Eagles post.

Nigeria would face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a double header 2018 World Cup qualifiers, September and they lead the group by six points after winning their two matches.

Aiyenugba played last for the Super Eagles, 2011 in an AFCON qualifier and was in goal thirty-three times for his Israeli team, Hapoel Ashkelon.

