Mr Nicole Barreca, the Director of Communications and Events for the World Food Prize (WFP), said on Tuesday that WFP had honored 46 outstanding individuals who made vital contributions to the programme throughout the world.

Barreca said that the WFP three-day conference in Iowa, U.S would begin from Wednesday to Friday in Iowa, United States of America.

He added that this year’s Borlaug Dialogue would be held at the Downtown Marriott Hotel in Des Moines.

Barreca said that the WFP conference would bring together international leaders, policy makers, farmers, executives from agribusiness, scientific, academic and development experts to address critical issues facing global food security in the world.

The World Food Prize was founded in 1986 by Dr. Norman Borlaug, recipient of the Nobel Food Prize.

According to him, The WFP annually hosts the Borlaug Dialogue international symposium and variety of youth education programmes.

He said the essence of this was to help further the discussion on cutting edge global food security issues and inspire the next generation to end hunger.

Barreca said that the laureate award ceremony was schedule to hold on Thursday.

“This year’s laureate, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, will be honored and officially awarded the World Food Prize,” Barreca said.

He said that the WFP Global Youth Institute would also hold at the DuPont Pioneer on Friday.

Each year, more than 200 exceptional high school students and their teachers from across the United States and other countries are selected to participate in the WFP Global Youth Institute.

“At this inspiring event, the next generation will be present and will discuss their solutions to global food security challenges.

“With a faculty panel of international experts and their peers, connects with other students from around the world, tours will take them to cutting edge industrial and research facilities.

WFP is the foremost international award recognising the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world. (NAN)

