World's Most Wanted Man, Anis Amri Confirmed Dead - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The world’s most wanted man responsible for the Berlin truck attack, Anis Amri has been confirmed dead.

Anis Amri, responsible for the killing of 12 people in the attack which took place at the Berlin Christmas market on Monday was shot dead after engaging the police in Milan in a gunfight.

The report of his death was made known today, days after the attack which left several people wounded.

According to reports, Anis Amri, a Tunisian opened fire on the police as he screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’. The result of his shooting left one of the officers injured in the shoulder region.

The 24-year-old ISIS fanatic who has been on the run since Monday was stopped in the early hours of today at about 3:00am by local police in the Sesto San Giovanni suburb located in the northern Italian city of Milan for routine check which resulted in him producing a gun from his backpack and subsequently, his death through gunshot from one of the officers.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment