Xi, Trump discuss ties, Korean Peninsula situation over phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Monday discussed bilateral ties and the situation on the Korean Peninsula on the phone.

Jinping pledged close contact by various means to promptly exchange views on major issues of common concern.

He said that China strongly opposed any act that violated resolutions of the U.S. Council.

He said that he hoped that the parties concerned would exercise restraint and refrain from taking any action that would aggravate tensions on the Peninsula.

“Only when the parties concerned shoulder their due responsibilities and meet each other halfway, can they solve the nuclear issue of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and denuclearise the Korean Peninsula soonest,’’ he said.

Jinping said China was willing to work and make every effort with all parties concerned, including the U.S., to realise peace on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia and the world at large.

The Chinese president recalled that he reached important consensus with Trump during a meeting at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this month.

He said that they had very good communication recently, which had won positive evaluation by the Chinese and American peoples and the rest of the international community.

“With a rapid change of the international situation, it is quite necessary for China and the U.S. to keep close contact and to exchange views on important issues in a timely manner,’’ Jinping said.

He stressed that China and the U.S. should implement the consensus reached between them and consolidate the momentum of steady development of bilateral relations.

He also urged the working teams of China and the United States to strengthen coordination on a good preparation for Trump’s visit to China later this year and for the early opening of a four-pronged bilateral dialogue mechanism.

The establishment of the four-pronged dialogue mechanism, which covers the fields of foreign affairs and security, economy, law enforcement and cybersecurity, social and people-to-people exchanges, is an important result of Jinping’s meeting with Trump in Florida.

He urged the two sides to promote economic and trade cooperation, expand exchanges in military, law enforcement, and cyber and people-to-people areas, enhance communication on major global and regional issues and promote China-U.S. relations toward continued achievement of new development.

In the phone call, Trump said he had a very good meeting with President Xi at Mar-a-Lago.

He said that he was also satisfied with the development of the two countries’ relations, and that he was respectful to the Chinese people.

Trump said that it was very important for the U.S. and China to keep close contact and maintain coordination on major issues.

The U.S. president expected to meet Jinping again at an early date, and looked forward to paying a state visit to China. (Xinhua/NAN)

