The Kogi State government has introduced electronic attendance register to further checkmate the activities of the civil servants.

The new system which workers have to clock in between 7.30 and 8am for resumption, 12pm for break and 4pm for closure, on every working day, is being used to determine how many days and hours an individual worker spent in a month for the purpose of calculating the salary.

The machines, which have the imputed workers’ biodata, were installed in all the ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) which are to be controlled from the office of the Accountant General of the state for the purpose of computing salaries on individual basis.

The state civil servants are already lamenting over the new clocking system, which they said would further impoverish them with the recent introduction of 50% salaries payment.

“Why are governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s policies tailored towards punishing workers? This clocking system to us have not been adopted by any government in Nigeria, and even Construction Companies only used it for the purpose of computing over time rates”, the angry worker lamented.

Kogi State government is the first state in the country to introduce clocking time regulations for its workers.

