Yahaya Bello Is A Political Rat -Dino Melaye - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has been described as a political rat by Senator Dino Melaye.

In multiple reports, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, insisted that the governor is niether fit to govern the state nor be referred to as an APC member.

In his words: “Quote me well: Yahaya Bello is a small rat in politics.

“There is no way a governor can run his office without the party. The entire APC is here and he is nowhere to be found,” he said.

Continuing, Melaye said: “There was someone who came and met me from from PDP that I should thank the governor for helping him at the tribunal.

“We built this party when he was not there; we laboured and won election when he was not there; Yahaya cannot destroy our party.

“When other governors are celebrating one year in office with 1000km road construction, Yahaya is celebrating with 5 boreholes only.

playGovernor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

“We want to separate APC from Yahaya Bello, because he is not a member of APC.

“It’s only in Kogi we see a man who served government for 35 years and coming for his pension, being referred to as Ghost Pensioner.

“Hundreds kogites have died in the last 1 year due to hypertension inflicted on them by Yahaya Bello.

“I was one of the people who installed the undeserved Gov of Kogi State 1 year ago. But I’m now saying sorry,” he said.

This is the first time the Senator is coming all out to attack the person of his state governor and office.