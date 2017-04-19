Yahaya Bello: Why I won’t react to Melaye’s allegation - The Herald Nigeria

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has said he will not react to Senator Dino Melaye’s allegation that he planned to kill him.

According to the PUNCH, the governor, who made a statement through his Director-General on Media and Publicity, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, on Tuesday, said Melaye’s accusation was expected.

Bello said, “If he accused me of complacency in the so-called assassination attempt, those who have been following the trend from the day his group promised to make Kogi ungovernable will not be surprised.

“The case is under investigation by the police and making serious statements about it may be seen to be subjudice. We have been witnessing imaginary attacks in the state and when I traveled to Kogi East, his antagonists also alleged that I was attacked even when the opposite was the case.”

“As a government, we believe the police are capable of getting to the root of the allegation and do justice to it once and for all.”

The governor also added, “You need to ask Melaye if he reported the incident to the governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the state. If you didn’t tell him anything, he too will have nothing to say.”

“The reports of the security agencies will surely untie the riddles surrounding the allegations.

“Security should never be politicized in our state.

“We are waiting for the report of the investigation after which we will be properly guided to make informed comments.”

Meanwhile, Melaye had vocally expressed unreserved shock over the attempt on his life on April 14 at his residence in Aiyetoro-Gbede, Kogi West Senatorial District.

The lawmaker said; “No amount of threat, blackmail, name-calling and/or harassment will stop me from being the voice of the voiceless and the mouthpiece of the common man.”

He said four days after the attempt on his life, the governor neither called nor visited him to know his welfare.

