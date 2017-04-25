Ycee warns #BBNaija winner, Efe not to invest his winnings in music - The Herald Nigeria

Singer Ycee, has advised Big Brother Naija winner Efe Ejeba not to invest his winning prize money of N25m into a career in music.

It will be noted that critics have blasted Efe for his not so good musical abilities.

“Regarding what he wants to go into. I haven’t listened to any of his songs. But a lot of people are saying he shouldn’t do music,” Ycee told Buzztop TV.

“But If music is something he’s really passionate about. With the amount of money and popularity, he’s been able to get from Big Brother.

“If he works on his craft. It’s not just about having passion for music but also taking that time to create good music that people actually enjoy.

“He’s already got the fame so that takes away like 90% of having to be patient and releasing music from time to time.

“All I’m going to say to him is don’t put all your money into music. It is not a venture that yields return ASAP. All the people that you see making it today, they actually started out from time. It takes a long, long process.”

Ycee is the 2015 recipient of the MTV Africa Music Awards Revelation of the Year and was also nominated for the same year’s All Africa Music Awards in the ‘Best Artist in African Pop’ category.

The singer who recently released his EP ‘The First Wave’, has a distribution deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

