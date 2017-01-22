Yemi Alade & Flavour Set to Perform at the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Launch Tonight - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Big Brother Naija will officially launch today with TV personality and former housemate Ebuka Obi Uchendu as the host. Ebuka, with his charismatic persona, will usher the housemates into the Big Brother Naija house and also announce their eviction week after week. Performing artistes headlined for the party tonight are Yemi Alade and Flavour.

After a 10-year break, MultiChoice Nigeria announced the return of the Nigerian reality TV show now referred to as Big Brother Naija. The show will air on dedicated event channels on DStv and GOtv starting today. Subscribers on GOtv plus can watch the show on channel 29, while DSTV subscribers can watch the show on any bouquet option on channel 198.

Speaking on the programme, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, stated the return of the show is one of the company’s ways of enhancing the quality and variety of content available on its platforms.

Also he mentioned that the show has been well developed following the successes of past seasons of Big Brother Africa.

The show will run for eleven weeks, with only one housemate emerging winner of the grand prize of 25 million naira and a brand new Kia Sorento.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment