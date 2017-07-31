Yemi Alade Shares Gorgeous Selfies Before Mounting Atlanta Stage - The Herald Nigeria

One of the hardest working and most successful African female artists in the industry, Yemi Alade, may only be able to get her beauty sleep on airplanes, however that does not take away from her gorgeous looks.

The pretty Johnny crooner shared some selfies from her dressing room right before she mounted the stage for a performance in Atlanta, and going by the beauty oozing from the photos, it may come as no surprise that some Johnny’s will be the ones looking for her after the show.

