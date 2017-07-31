 Yemi Alade Shares Gorgeous Selfies Before Mounting Atlanta Stage - The Herald Nigeria

Yemi Alade Shares Gorgeous Selfies Before Mounting Atlanta Stage

One of the hardest working and most successful African female artists in the industry, Yemi Alade, may only be able to get her beauty sleep on airplanes, however that does not take away from her gorgeous looks.

The pretty Johnny crooner shared some selfies from her dressing room right before she mounted the stage for a performance in Atlanta, and going by the beauty oozing from the photos, it may come as no surprise that some Johnny’s will be the ones looking for her after the show.

 

Leave a comment

The Herald NG

The Herald NG is a leading newspaper in Nigeria at the forefront of the digital revolution.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
%d bloggers like this:
Skip to toolbar