"Yes, Sex Is Food" - Actress Advises Married Woman - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Emmanuel popularly known for her role in TV series ‘Clinic Matters’ as Nurse Titi has advised Nigerian women on their sexual lifestyle.

The actress in a chat with Vanguard advised Nigerian women to see sex as food if they don’t wish to lose their husbands to the young ladies out there.

The actress said: “Sex is not all about making children. You must be a different woman to your husband every time. Seduce your husband, don’t always allow your husband to ask for sex, there must be no timetable for sex.

“Be creative, don’t be predictable. Give him what he wants. If you lose influence over your husband, you have lost womanhood. Be part of your husband’s plans. Allow your husband to check in and out anytime. When a man is sexually satisfied, he is emotionally stable.

“Stop saying, is it food? Yes, sex is food. Pamper your husband, put his head on your chest and pray for him. Give him unannounced kiss from the back…. mwahhhhhh, don’t be too holy to kiss and appreciate him in the public. He is your “Baby” and you are his “Mother” & your husband for God sake. Be romantic joooo, it is good for the heart.

“Some people are not happy that you’re happy in that marriage, proof them wrong that you love him and he is your crown, always feel good when you hold him.”

