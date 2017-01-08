Yobe Govt to empower IDPs, others with 4,836 livestocks

The Yobe Pilot Livestock Development Programme will distribute 4,836 livestocks to 1,060 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), physically challenged persons, women and youths under its economic empowerment sscheme.

The livestocks are made of 340 cows, 2,136 sheep and 2,360 goats.

The Programme Manager, Dr Mustapha Gaidam, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Sunday.

According to him, the scheme is aimed at empowering and rehabilitating displaced persons, women, physically challenged and youths.

He said 340 cows would be distributed to 170 beneficiaries comprising of IDPs and livestock farmers.

“Under the small ruminants breeding Programme, 2,136 sheep and ram will be shared among 356 IDPs and youths.

“The goat breeding Programme will have 2,360 goats distributed to 534 women, physically challenged and displaced persons,” Gaidam said.

He said the programme was committed to taking the vulnerable persons off the streets from begging.

The programme, he pointed out, was in line with the state government’s commitment to resettle and rehabilitate IDPs and other vulnerable persons in the state

“Every household in Yobe is engaged in animal husbandry, especially breeding of sheep and goats, so this will provide the targeted persons with a familiar trade for economic self-reliance,” he said.

He said the programme had been captured in the 2017 budget to facilitate economic rehabilitation of the beneficiaries.

“It is our hope that with the passage of the budget, the programme will soon commence to provide means of livelihood to the beneficiaries.” (NAN)

