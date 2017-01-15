Yobe Govt. to enhance rehabilitation of insurgency victims

The Yobe Government on Sunday said that it would enhance the process of resettlement and rehabilitation of victims of insurgency in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Abubakar Aliyu, stated this while receiving four people suspected to be associated with Boko Haram, but were cleared and released by military authorities in Maiduguri.

Aliyu is also the Chairman of the state’s Committee on Resettlement and Rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons.

He was represented by the Commissioner for Justice, Alhaji Ahmed Mustapha.

He said government would provide them with humanitarian and rehabilitation assistance to rebuild their lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saleh Usman, 74, Mohammed Ibrahim, 61, Ibrahim Bulama, 25, and Haruna Musa, 18, were cleared by the military and released to Yobe government.

The released persons had reunited with their families on Sunday after several months in detention at the military facility.

The families commended the military for releasing them after establishing their innocence.

They also expressed appreciation to Yobe government for receiving them and providing them with relief and monetary assistance. (NAN)

