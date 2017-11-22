United States President, Donald Trump, took to Twitter in Wednesday morning to blast Big Baller Brand CEO and father of Li Angelo Ball, Lavar, over his comments concerning his presidential intervention to release his son and three other UCLA athletes caught shoplifting in China last week.

Trump insulted the patriarch of the Ball family, calling him the poor man’s Don King with no hair.

The president tweeted: “It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!”

Ball is yet to respond to the President’s latest comments.

