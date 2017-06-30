You Have No Authority To Tell Anambra People Not to Vote, Ohaneze Ndigbo Tells Nnamdi Kanu - The Herald Nigeria

The Ohaneze Ndigbo – the apex socio-cultural body of the Igbos -have lashed out on the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), over comments that Anambra people should boycott the November 2017 Governorship polls.

According to the President-General of the body while addressing members of the Anambra Legislature. in Awka, the statement by Kanu is shocking and disturbing.

He added that the group understands the marginalization of the Igbos but reiterated that Nnamdi Kanu cannot arrogate the powers of a supreme leader of the Igbos to himself.

“News that reached us in the past few days that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB has declared that there will be no election in Anambra in November is shocking and disturbing. I hereby countermand that declaration as President General of Ohaneze,” John Nwodo said.

“Whereas Ohanaeze understands the marginalization and unfair treatment of Igbos which have given rise to self-determination movements in Igboland, leaders of these movements must not arrogate to themselves the supreme leadership of Igboland.”

Continuing, Nwodo noted that the “Statements of the kind credited to Nnamdi Kanu are provocative, misleading and unproductive.

“Why should Anambra people be denied the opportunity to choose their own leader? Why should any of us who are not from Anambra, no matter how highly placed, descend to the arena and dictate for Anambra people when to vote, whether to vote or who to vote for?”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment