An Iranian woman has been trolled online over photos of her new look after undergoing 50 surgeries in order to look like Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie.

Sahar Tabar who is one of Angelina’s biggest fan said she “would do anything” to look like the actress.

She went on to shed 90 lbs. and now diets constantly to maintain her weight at 40 kilograms.

The young lady whose aim was defeated has said she looks very sickly and pale but she doesn’t seem to mind and happily posts her photos to her 296,000+ followers on Instagram.

She has become the butt of online jokes and people are referring to her as frightening zombie-like, corpse bride, and the ghost bride.

See her photos below:

