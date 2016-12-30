Your Husbands Will Throw You Out In A Week - Lady Cautions Feminists - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A female social media user took to her page to advice women against the way their modern day Feminism is practiced.

The issue of Feminism has been a touchy one on social media as it has led to more controversies in recent times seeing as Feminists obtain that some acts demanded from women and wives especially by the society and men should not be granted.

In reaction to the belief and ideology, a female Twitter user noted that most of the online Feminist she’s had an encounter with will not last more than a week in their husband’s houses.

She wrote:

– This your feminism and gender equality will take you nowhere. Some of these tweets i read, i swear your husbands will send you back in 1wk

– A husband should be cooked for.His clothes and UNDIES washed and ironed. He should be pampered. He is the head of the house please.

– Even if the salt is on the table and he can reach for it, give it to him!! He knows where the sink is duh, but take a dish & wash his hands

– He knows where the shoe rack is. Even if he leaves his shoes in the lounge, do not complain.

– As a wife you have no reason to be out after 8pm unless if it is work related/night shift. Stay away from single friends, bad company.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment