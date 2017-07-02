If you’re on Dreads Avoid Ikorodu, you could be Killed- Twitter User Cries out

With a sudden wave of unrest in Ikorodu over the activities of the notorious cult gang Badoo, there have been more and more incidents of violence.

One of such was highlight by a twitter user called @iamphikayo who tweeted warning people on Dreads to avoid Ikorodu as it was a dangerous place to be at the moment.

The twitter user told of how his friend who was caught with he hairstyle was almost lynched by a mob.

He claimed that his only offense was having the hairstyle and wearing shorts.

He said his friend was almost killed if not for being rescued later.

He said his friend has now been forced to seek alternative accommodation in Abule Egba.

Residents have been on high alert after a spate of killings in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state by the terrorist cult group Badoo.

On last week, a couple was killed by the gang leaving the children without parents.

You can check out the tweets below.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment