"You're Not My Type" - Karrueche Slams Soulja Boy In New Beef Response - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

American singer, Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche has slammed rapper, Soulja Boy in a new response to the ongoing beef between Chris Brown and the rapper.

Recall that it all started when Soulja Boy took to his Twitter page to accuse Chris Brown of threatening him after he liked his ex’s photo.

Chris Brown in reply called the rapper out on his lies which led to Soulja Boy making reference to the domestic violence issue between the singer and Rihanna adding that the world is yet to forgive him and he, Soulja Boy will beat him up.

Chris Brown fired more shots calling the rapper a broke artiste adding that his daughter, Royalty is five times richer than his net worth.

In reaction to the back and forth between both stars, Karrueche posted a video addressing the beef and what she thinks of the rapper.

Watch video below:

Karrueche made it clear that souljaboy is not her type A video posted by 🔥DM ME HOT TIPOFFS🔥👊 (@lailasblog) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:06am PST

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment