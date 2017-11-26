Two young corp members Excel -galaxy Ajah Anayo and Amarachi Uka Kalu just tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Owerri, Imo state.

According to the couple’s love story post on facebook, they both gained admission same year into the same school-FUTO, landed in the same fellowship-CASOR, did Internship in the same company, graduated the same year and currently Serving in the same state.

Excited Excel took to his Facebook page to share photos from their wedding as he wrote;

It Can Only Be God. We got admission into same school in 2011, Met in same fellowship, Did internship in same company, Currently Serving in same state, and recently sealed love with the “Forever Vows”. Thanks friends for your prayers & Supports. #AmaraExcel2017…

